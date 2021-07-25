Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.