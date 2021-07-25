Electra Protocol (XEP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and $28,317.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00822931 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,842,973,136 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

