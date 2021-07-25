Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $160.32 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $160.32 million and approximately $499,462.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 141.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,884,195,176 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

