ELYSIA (EL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $257,982.00

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $257,982.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00048144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00814667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,908,333 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.