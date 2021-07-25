Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.85 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $37.85 million and $246,518.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00120639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00138962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,327.72 or 0.99687900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.98 or 0.00862428 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.