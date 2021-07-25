Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $87,104.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00398421 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002164 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002840 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.