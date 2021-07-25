Enecuum (ENQ) Hits Market Cap of $14.43 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Enecuum has a market cap of $14.43 million and $182,323.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,523,181 coins and its circulating supply is 185,023,175 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

