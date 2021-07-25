Energi Market Cap Tops $74.91 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00004503 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $74.91 million and approximately $324,223.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00031464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00225155 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00031810 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,211,268 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

