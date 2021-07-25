Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.46% of Energizer worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $40.65 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

