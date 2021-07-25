Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $185.26 million and $1.08 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00016208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00038655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00115109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00132452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,085.20 or 1.00162124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00845766 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

