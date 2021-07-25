Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG opened at $119.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

