Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 5.1% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,692,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

