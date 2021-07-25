Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. Envista has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $46.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

