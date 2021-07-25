Enzyme Finance (MLN) Price Tops $40.29 on Exchanges

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00048144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00814667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars.

