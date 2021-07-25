EOS (EOS) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $792.06 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00010010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,579,864 coins and its circulating supply is 955,496,119 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

