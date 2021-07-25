EOSDT Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002831 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $69.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00120639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00138962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,327.72 or 0.99687900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.98 or 0.00862428 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

