EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.25% of EPAM Systems worth $55,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $557.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.96. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

