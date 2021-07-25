Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of TCBI opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.87. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,967,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.