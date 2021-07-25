ESBC Market Capitalization Tops $532,787.44 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $532,787.44 and approximately $4,230.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,222,495 coins and its circulating supply is 28,943,161 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.