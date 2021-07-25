Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,168 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $215,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 553,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 141,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.