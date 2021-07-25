Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,885 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.29% of Essex Property Trust worth $51,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,540,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $331.91 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $334.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

