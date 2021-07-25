Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.27% of Essex Property Trust worth $46,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $331.91 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $334.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

