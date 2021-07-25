Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $281,159.85 and approximately $17,347.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.60 or 0.06253056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00137570 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,402,340 coins and its circulating supply is 184,372,927 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

