Ethereum Gold (ETG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 50.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $222,681.78 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00048144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00814667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.