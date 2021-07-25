Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Tops $0.0102

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 37.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 55.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $206,423.92 and $14.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.70 or 0.00825867 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

