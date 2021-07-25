ETHplode (ETHPLO) Achieves Market Cap of $34,105.01

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $34,105.01 and $27.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00047718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00814959 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,867,867 coins and its circulating supply is 43,853,767 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

