Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Euronav worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EURN. ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

