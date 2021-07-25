Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stake Raised by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Euronet Worldwide worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -489.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.78. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

