Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.46% of Everbridge worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $141.93 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.