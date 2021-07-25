Everipedia Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.62 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $105.62 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00119422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,407.13 or 1.00107782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00865535 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,740,466 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,860,851 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

