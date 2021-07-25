Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Evolent Health worth $19,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. 13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,068 shares of company stock worth $2,355,914 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE EVH opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.41. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.