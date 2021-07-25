Exeedme (XED) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $464,687.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00119612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,420.50 or 0.99881866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00862634 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

