EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

EXFO stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.38 million, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

