Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,930 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Express worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Express alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of EXPR opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.