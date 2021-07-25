extraDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.0006

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $597,966.63 and $228,582.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,413.16 or 0.99936010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00032748 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.03 or 0.01112312 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00368505 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00402478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051293 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

