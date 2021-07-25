Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,088,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,946,228. The company has a market cap of $241.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

