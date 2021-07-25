Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.3% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $59,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock valued at $794,216,928. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Shares of FB stock traded up $18.60 on Friday, hitting $369.79. 33,694,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,615,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $375.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

