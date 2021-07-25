Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 1,076,124 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5,912.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076,124 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 2.39% of Brinker International worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. 673,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,411. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,832.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.90.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

