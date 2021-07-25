Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 1,691,320 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19,666.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,320 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 312,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $151.72. 2,106,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,027. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

