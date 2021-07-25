Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 354,800 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 771.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,800 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of PQ Group worth $24,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 91,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 173,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 85,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,028. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PQG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.