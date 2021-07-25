Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 3,750,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,082.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $60,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,092,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $68.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

