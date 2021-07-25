Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 566,800 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4,167.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,800 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 1.33% of Ultra Clean worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 329.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. 397,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,184. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

