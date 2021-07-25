Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 654,400 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2,478.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Franklin Resources worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. 2,114,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,545. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

