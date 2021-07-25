Factorial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,079,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. 6,560,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,193,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

