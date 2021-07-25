Factorial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,160,018 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,160,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,800,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Union Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $220.15. 3,946,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

