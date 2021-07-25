Factorial Partners LLC Buys 3,156,664 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9,019.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 1.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $33,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,286,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,486,000 after buying an additional 106,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. 1,664,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $48.36 and a twelve month high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

