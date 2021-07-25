Factorial Partners LLC Buys 402,400 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 628.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,400 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBBY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. 1,504,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,488. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

