Factorial Partners LLC Buys 922,590 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922,590 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Valvoline worth $37,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Valvoline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,500. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

