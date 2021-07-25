Factorial Partners LLC Buys 985,244 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10,826.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,244 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of The Progressive worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 402,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, cut their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.73. 2,095,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,539. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

