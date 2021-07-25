Factorial Partners LLC Buys 993,108 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3,981.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993,108 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 2.88% of AAR worth $24,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AAR by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 712,488 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AAR by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 119,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.44. 266,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

